CarGo’s sees final day of operation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After more than 5 years in business, CarGo, a local rideshare and delivery service ceased operations today tonight at 6 p.m.
After a long day of deliveries and rides, Sara Eyler usually logs off the CarGo App. After 3 years, she is signing off for the last time, and she still cannot believe it.
“Heartbreak, sorrow, just shock,” said Eyler.
Eyler said she has not only made lifelong friends, but she relied on CarGo as her main income for years.
“I’m a single parent with two small children and being able to do this has helped me save hundreds of dollars, thousands of dollars on childcare,” said Eyler.
Local restaurant owners said hearing the news shocked them.
“Every little sell during the pandemic really helped,” said Gabriel Ruggieri, owner of Gabirel’s Food and Wine in Cape Girardeau.
He said they used CarGo since it started, and depended on the service when COVID-19 hit.
“We survived for two to three weeks based on car-side pickup, deliveries. We also provided grocery shopping through CarGo,” said Ruggieri.
Ross Bennett, an investor with CarGo explained rideshare and delivery options expanded in last couple of years.
“When we came to Cape Girardeau there was no other rideshare services and there was no other food delivery, so there were literally no laws on the books,” said Bennett.
Although they’re no longer in service, he’s proud of the revenue it brought to the community.
“Not only did it provide services to the citizens, it also provided jobs,” said Bennett.
Bennett told said the company had plans on expanding to other locations, but never got the chance to because of the pandemic.
