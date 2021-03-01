Cape Girardeau Fire Department rescues dog trapped in pumping station

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Department handles more than fires. On Feb, 28, they rescued Delilah, a 200 lbs. mastiff, from a below grade pumping station at 429 Cooper Street.
When members of the technical rescue team arrived at the pumping station, Delilah was trapped in a room with 5 feet of water.
She had fallen in while her owner was trying to pump the water out of the room.
Delilah’s owner tried to rescue her, but was unable to do so due to her size and the rising waters.
Her owner was able to get Delilah to a large pipe at the water level.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was able to rescue Delilah with in an hour.
Wearing dry suits, they used a rescue tripod to create a “high point anchor” and lift Delilah to safety.
Both Delilah and her owner are safe.
The Scott City Fire Department helped with the rescue.
