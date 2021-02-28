1 woman killed in Madison Co. crash

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Williamsville woman was killed in a single vehicle crash late Saturday night.
On February 27 at approximately 11:38 p.m., Joshua Kelsoe, 29, was driving a 1999 GMC Sierra south on US 67.
For an unknown reason, the vehicle ran off the roadway, down an embankment and struck a ditch.
Kelsoe’s passenger, Judy Thompson, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner.
There is no word on Kelsoe’s condition at this time.
Next of kin has been notified.
Click here for the full crash report.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.