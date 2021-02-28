Water reported over some roads in Ky.

Water reported over some roads in Ky.
Water has been reported on some roads in our area. (Source: Stock Image/ Pexels)
By Jessica Ladd | February 28, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST - Updated February 28 at 3:44 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - KY Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 has reported water over the road in some areas of the Heartland.

As of 2:00 p.m. they have reported the following:

Calloway County

U.S. 641/KY 80 intersection- The traffic signal is in flashing mode with the intersection functioning as a 4-way stop for an extended period due to a flooded control cabinet

The Calloway County crew also reports roadway flooding at numerous locations around Murray.

Graves County

KY 1283 is closed at the 0.0mm at the Graves-Hickman County Line. Signs are posted

KY 58 is closed at the 0.0mm at the Graves-Hickman County Line- Signs Posted

KY 1283 is closed at the 1 to 2mm near the Chicken Barns

Hickman County

KY 1283 is closed at the 1 to 2mm near the Chicken Barns

Marshall County

KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is closed at the 1 to 2 mile marker at the Clarks River Bridge, signs are posted.

Several counties have crews out responding to water over road reports at this time.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.