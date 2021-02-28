Missouri prepares for Phase 1b Tier 3 of COVID-19 vaccine

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri will move to Phase 1B Tier 3 of its COVID-19 vaccination process on March 15th. That means teachers, child care workers, food and agricultural workers, and veterinary service workers can get the shot.
“The way I look at it is, it can’t hurt,” said Kevin Groves, manager at Harps Food Store in Jackson.
Groves and his employees qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on March 15, when Missouri moves into Phase 1b Tier 3.
He said a few workers are hesitant to get the vaccine, but most are excited.
“I had COVID. That’s why I was one of the first ones to sign up because two weeks not working just drove me nuts,” said Groves.
Grocery store workers, like cashiers and those who stock shelves, could not work from home during the pandemic, and they said the vaccine will ease the fear of catching and spreading the virus.
“We all ended up getting it when it went around, so we won’t have to worry about that anymore.” said Mark Koomer.
Grocery store workers are not only ones relieved to get the vaccine in couple of weeks.
“We are very excited. This past year has been a nerve racking to say the least,” said Brian Heuring, a veterinarian at Cape Small Animal Clinic in Cape Girardeau.
He said he and his team are ready for the vaccine to protect themselves and community members who come to their clinics.
“I always tell the staff we never know when we open that door and go into hat next exam room who that client is and what kind of health risks they got going on,” said Heuring.
Groves explained he hopes more people receive the vaccine to help put an end to the pandemic.
“If it’s going to help keep everybody stay safe that is the thing to do,” said Groves.
You can click here for more information on when you can receive the COVID-19 vaccine
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.