ISP investigates fatal crash in Williamson Co.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. KFVS) - A single vehicle crash in Williamson County claimed the life of a Johnston City woman Saturday night.
At 6:20 p.m. on February 27, James Holmes, 20, of Creal Springs was driving a Red 2000 Honda Rancher south on Illinois Route 166.
For an unknown reason, the vehicle overturned in the roadway approximately one mile south of Free Silver Lane.
Holmes and his passenger, Chelsey McKinney, 22, were ejected.
Holmes was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.
McKinney was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
She later died at the hospital.
The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) will continue the investigation.
