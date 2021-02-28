Injury collision shuts down Interstate 24 eastbound lanes

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On February 28, 2021, at approximately 11:10 a.m., McCracken County Sheriff Deputies responded to the Eastbound lanes of Interstate 24, at the 9 mile marker, for an injury collision.
Investigation revealed Dennis Omaywa, 42, of Minnesota, was operating a 2019 Semi Tractor-trailer, Eastbound, in the left lane.
Another vehicle in front of Omaywa began to hydroplane and lose control.
Omaywa was forced to slow abruptly to avoid striking the car.
A 2009 Dodge passenger car was following Omaywa and was not able to slow before striking the rear of the tractor trailer.
The impact caused the car to become partially lodged under the trailer.
The driver of this vehicle was identified as Carson Godfrey, 28, of Metropolis Illinois.
Three occupants were Kalli Chapman, 26, Jackson Chapman, 1, and Emery Chapman, 3, all of Paducah.
Both Godfrey and Kalli Chapman had to be removed by mechanical means.
They were taken to Lourdes hospital with incapacitating injuries.
Kalli Chapman was later transferred to an out of state hospital.
Citizens who had stopped to help were able to remove the children from the car, prior to emergency personnel arriving on scene.
The children were not injured.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Paducah Police, Reidland Fire Department, Lone Oak Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance, McCracken County DES, Vanzant’s Towing and Stinnett’s Towing.
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 were shutdown for approximately two hours.
