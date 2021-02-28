First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Wet and potentially stormy final day of February as a strong weather system moves through the region. Periods of showers and thunderstorms remain likely through this evening. We may get a lull about mid-day, but a final round of showers and storms looks to move through late afternoon and evening. Flood Watches continue, and our southeastern counties e.g. Bootheel, Ky and Tn are now in a level 2/slight risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes. Today will be very mild and humid, with highs in the 60s…some areas may touch 70 if we can get some sunshine. But much cooler and drier air will blow back in from the NW overnight…and it will be dry and colder again by Monday morning.