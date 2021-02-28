First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

After one last round of heavy downpours and strong storms this afternoon and evening, we’ll be cooling down and quieting down as we get into the work week. Although the entire region will get more rain this afternoon and evening, the greatest risk of flooding and severe storms looks to be in the Bootheel, Tn and Ky. As a cold front sweeps through overnight, gusty north winds develop and we’ll dry out and cool down. In fact it will be downright cold by Monday morning with temps in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.