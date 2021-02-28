FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect for parts of the Heartland, Rain & thunderstorms continue

(KFVS) - It will be a wet and potentially stormy final day of February.
A strong weather system is moving through the region today.
A tornado watch has been issued for our southern counties until 10 p.m.
After one last round of heavy downpours and strong storms this afternoon and evening, we’ll be cooling down and quieting down as we get into the work week.
Although the entire region will get more rain this afternoon and evening, the greatest risk of flooding and severe storms looks to be in the Bootheel, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Flood Watches continue, and our southeastern counties e.g. Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee are now in a level 2/slight risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes.
As a cold front sweeps through overnight, gusty north winds develop and we’ll dry out and cool down.
In fact it will be downright cold by Monday morning with temps in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.
The week ahead continues to look mainly quiet with the exception of some possible clouds and cool rain Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Beyond Tuesday the remainder of the week looks fairly pleasant with dry conditions and seasonably cool temperatures.
Lows will be mostly in the 30s and highs mainly in the 50s.
