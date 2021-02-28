Egyptian Health Dept. reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, February 28. (Source: MUSC)
By Jessica Ladd | February 28, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 12:59 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, February 28.

The individuals include:

White County

o Male: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 50s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,454 lab confirmed positives, including 47 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,699 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 478 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

