Egyptian Health Dept. reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, February 28.
The individuals include:
White County
o Male: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 50s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,454 lab confirmed positives, including 47 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,699 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 478 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
