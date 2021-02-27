11-year-old Mo. girl finds parents dead from COVID-19

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KSDK/CNN) - In south St. Louis, an 11-year-old girl made a grim discovery.
Both of her parents died in their bedroom from COVID-19.
Chuck Duy cannot believe what happened to his neighbors.
“It’s really a terrible, tragic thing,” he said.
St. Louis County police say last Thursday morning the husband and wife were found dead in their bed.
Police say both were in their 40s, and both died of COVID-19.
“Supposedly, she had gone to the hospital,” Chuck Duy said. “They thought that she had a stroke, but I guess it was due to COVID.”
Duy said he talked to a family member of the couple.
“She tested positive, but they sent her home and then her husband, meanwhile, was home with a positive test for COVID, so they both were quarantined,” Duy said.
He said the couple stayed downstairs in their bedroom in their basement.
Neighbors also said the couple’s 11-year-old daughter, their only child, made the tragic discovery.
“To lose both parents at one time, you know, for an 11-year-old, it’s really tragic,” Duy said. “We’re praying for them. They were the nicest people. We’re so happy they moved into the neighborhood.”
St. Louis police say there is no reason to believe any foul play was involved.
It appeared that both deaths were due to the coronavirus.
