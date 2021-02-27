Roughly 1,800 get second COVID-19 vaccine at mass clinic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic was held at Cape Girardeau Central High School on Saturday, to help people get their second Pfizer vaccine shot.
The clinic is a partnership between the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and the Missouri National Guard, as well as, other partners and volunteers.
Kirsten Inwood, Master Sergeant with the Missouri National Guard said they have 1,848 shots they planned on administering at this event with the assistance of their partners and volunteers. She said it’s important to reach the people in rural areas.
“When you have a rural population, they can’t necessarily get to a larger city where there’s Walgreen’s, Walmart, or all those kind of facilities that would offer a vaccine,” Inwood said. “So we try to get into some smaller areas so that we can address that population and take care of them.”
Maria Davis, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center PIO, said the volunteers in the community have really come together and helped out with these clinics.
“They’ve been fantastic,” Davis said. “They are there for us several times a week. We’ve been doing clinics 3 to 4 times a week since the beginning of January and so we have been able to gather volunteers and we cannot thank them enough.”
Another mass vaccination event is scheduled for Monday, March 1, at the Show Me Center for another round of first shot vaccines.
