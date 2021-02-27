Missouri trout season begins March 1

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s catch-and-keep trout season starts at 6:30 a.m. on March 1 at Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon and Montauk State Park near Salem.
Trout tags can be bought at the state park stores.
For more information on trout season opening, visit mostateparks.com or call Roaring River State Park at 417-847-2539, Bennett Spring State Park at 417-532-4338 or Montauk State Park at 573-548-2201.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.