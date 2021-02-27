Mayfield Police Department warns of social media scams

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield Police Department is reminding citizens to be aware of the potential for scams on Facebook and other social media outlets.
Citizens should use caution with, and be mindful of any post that solicits personal information, money, or fees.
Scams are often disguised to look like legitimate posts.
The scams look like they originated from legitimate businesses or organizations.
Citizens should verify the legitimacy of any post soliciting monies or asking for personal information.
If you feel you have received a post that is a scam, report the post via the social media platform.
