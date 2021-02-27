First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A Flood Watch will be in effect for most of the region for tonight through Sunday as heavy rain is looking more and more likely. We’ll get a relative break today, as most of the rain should remain just to our south. But it will still be mainly cloudy, cool and damp with even a bit of fog possible. Temps will slowly climb into the 50s by this afternoon, but winds should be light. By this evening and into tonight rain and thunderstorms will become widespread. A few strong to severe storms are possible but the greatest threat will be repeated heavy rain over saturated ground tonight into Sunday. Runoff and local flooding is likely. Highs on Sunday will be in the 60s, but cooler and drier air will begin to blow in from the northwest by afternoon and evening.