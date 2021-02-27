First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

By Monday morning cooler and much drier air will be returning from the northwest…so it will be a cool but mostly sunny day. However, a weather system currently moving into the southwest may move into southern counties of the Heartland by late Tuesday…so another round of showers or light rain is possible. The remainder of the week is looking warmer as an upper ridge begins to develop, but farther out yet another system may threaten the area by about Friday, if it doesn’t miss us to the south.