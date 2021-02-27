First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A wet and stormy 24 hour period is shaping up for tonight and tomorrow. A warm front approaching tonight will bring periods of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy downpours and a few strong storms will be possible overnight into Sunday morning. On Sunday a cold front will sweep through in the afternoon, once again resulting in a dual threat of heavy downpours and strong to even severe storms. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region for tonight and Sunday. SPC has much of the area under a ‘marginal’ risk of severe for tonight and Sunday.
By Monday morning cooler and much drier air will be returning from the northwest…so it will be a cool but mostly sunny day. However, a weather system currently moving into the southwest may move into southern counties of the Heartland by late Tuesday…so another round of showers or light rain is possible. The remainder of the week is looking warmer as an upper ridge begins to develop, but farther out yet another system may threaten the area by about Friday, if it doesn’t miss us to the south.
