Egyptian Health Dept. reports 4 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported four more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, February 27.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o Female: 2 in their 40s, 1 in their 60s
White County
o Female: 1 in their teens
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,454 lab confirmed positives, including 47 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,696 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 478 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
