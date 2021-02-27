Egyptian Health Dept. reports 4 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | February 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 12:36 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported four more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, February 27.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Female: 2 in their 40s, 1 in their 60s

White County

o Female: 1 in their teens

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,454 lab confirmed positives, including 47 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,696 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 478 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

