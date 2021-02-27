Cape Girardeau Nature Center, Southeast Regional Office reopens in March

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation will reopen its Southeast Regional Office on March 1 and the Cape Girardeau Nature Center on March 2.
The campus was closed December 21, 2020 due to rising COVID-19 concerns.
“Conservation is an important part of our lives. We all need places to enjoy nature for both our physical and mental health,” said MDC Regional Administrator Tony Jaco. “Our trails and grounds remained open throughout the pandemic and soon our buildings will be open once again for programs and public service. Though we have always been available by phone and email, we are pleased to once again be able to serve the residents of southeast Missouri via in-person services. We are very happy to welcome everyone back to our facilities.”
The Southeast Regional Office will be open to the public and will resume its regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting on March 1. Staff will be available by phone at 573-290-5730 or in-person.
Those needing in-person assistance are required to wear face masks and social distance.
The Cape Girardeau Nature Center will reopen to the public starting on March 2 and will resume its regular operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
The nature center’s trails and other outdoor areas will remain open.
Outdoor and virtual programs will continue as planned.
In-person, outdoor and indoor events will be required to wear face masks and social distance.
