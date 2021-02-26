What you need to know Feb. 26

By Marsha Heller | February 26, 2021 at 3:25 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 3:25 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, February 26.

First Alert Weather

Skies are cloudy across the Heartland this morning, except in our northern counties.

Wake-up temps range in the low 30s to the low 40s.

There is a small chance for a few sprinkles and an isolated light shower this morning in our southern counties.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Scattered on-and-off light rain is likely through the evening and into early Saturday.

The weekend will start off dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Saturday evening into Sunday heavy rain and few thunderstorms are possible.

Some areas could see 1-to-3 inches of rainfall.

In addition to snow that has already melted and more rain on the way, this can result in flash flooding, which will be monitored.

Temperatures will stay mild next week ranging in the 50s and possibly low 60s.

There are a few rounds of more rain on the way as we enter March.

