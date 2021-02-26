What you need to know Feb. 26

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, February 26.
Skies are cloudy across the Heartland this morning, except in our northern counties.
Wake-up temps range in the low 30s to the low 40s.
There is a small chance for a few sprinkles and an isolated light shower this morning in our southern counties.
This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.
Scattered on-and-off light rain is likely through the evening and into early Saturday.
The weekend will start off dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
Saturday evening into Sunday heavy rain and few thunderstorms are possible.
Some areas could see 1-to-3 inches of rainfall.
In addition to snow that has already melted and more rain on the way, this can result in flash flooding, which will be monitored.
Temperatures will stay mild next week ranging in the 50s and possibly low 60s.
There are a few rounds of more rain on the way as we enter March.
- The U.S. military conducted airstrikes against facilities in eastern Syria that the Pentagon said were used by Iran-backed militia groups, in response to recent attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq.
- President Biden is traveling to Houston, Texas to survey damage caused by severe winter weather and to encourage people to get their coronavirus shots.
- Today the House will vote on President Biden’s nearly $2 trillion stimulus plan.
- Advisors with the FDA are set to meet today to review the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
- Missouri teachers and child care providers will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in mid-March.
- The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents is set to consider fees for the new Professional Pilot program and room and board rates at a meeting this morning.
- Using some clippers and a little bit of patience, an Indianapolis principal solved a problem by giving his middle school student a haircut when the boy wasn’t feeling confident in his appearance. It’s earned him praise online.
- Best Buy said Thursday that it laid off 5,000 full-time store workers earlier this month, even as the company’s sales soared during the pandemic as homebound people bought laptops, TVs and other gadgets.
- Hasbro created confusion Thursday when it announced that it would drop the “Mr.” from the brand’s name in order to be more inclusive and so all could feel “welcome in the Potato Head world.”
- Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and two of the singer’s French bulldogs were stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery, police said. The singer is offering a $500,000 reward.
