Things to see and do in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Visiting Carbondale? Check out some of these places.
If you’re a coffee lover, you’ll have to make a tough decision if you visit Common Grounds.
This locally owned coffee shop has a wide variety of drink options.
“We have a million different flavors, so I think that’s something that makes us kind of special too,” Allison Burch said.
Her favorite is the Common Grounds Mocha.
“You just can’t go wrong with caramel and chocolate,” she said.
Located right across the street from Southern Illinois University, it’s a place many college students go.
“I feel like I see them more than my own family sometimes,” Burch said.
If you want to get a little taste of history, you can schedule a private tour of The Fuller Dome Home.
John Davey is the President of the Richard Buckminster Fuller Dome Not-For-Profit.
“Part of what we’re doing here is not only just the restoration of this physical structure but it’s the continuation of Buckminster Fuller’s thoughts,” Davey said.
It’s an official Illinois historic landmark built in 1960.
“These are the original cabinets, we refurbished them, polished them up, cleaned up, put a new backboard on,” he said.
Bucky was a professor at SIU for 12 years and is known for being an influential writer. Now, Davey and other volunteers are working to finish restoring his former home, but are keeping some original appliances.
Just a few minutes down the street you can treat yourself to some deep pan pizza at Quatro’s.
Steve Payne, owner for more than 40 years, explained what makes his pizza so unique.
“We use a farmers-style cheese, not a corporate with fillers and items in it,” Payne said.
He said he tries to stay away from frozen items and preservatives as much as possible.
“Make a lot of our own dressings,” he said.
Payne said he looks forward to serving the returning customers who frequently stop by while visiting Carbondale.
“We’re blessed that they will stop by and grab something, either dine in or carry something on the way home,” he said.
Here’s more you can do while visiting Carbondale.
- Underground Public House
- Cedar lake
- Campus lake trail
- African American Museum
- Katy-Lynn distillery
- Monte Alegre
- Hangar 9
- Kite hill vineyards
- Italian village
