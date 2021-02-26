S7HD reports 1 new COVID-19 related death, 16 new cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported one new Massac County COVID-19 related death and 16 new COVID-19 cases in the region on February 26.
Alexander County had one new case, Johnson County also had one new case, and Massac County had 14 new cases. Hardin County, Pope County, Pulaski County, and Union County did not have any new cases.
There was a total of 6,498 cases in the region, with 105 active.
Ninety-one people have died in the region due to the virus
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.