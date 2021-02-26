Sen. Hawley wants billion-dollar businesses to pay $15 minimum wage

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) plans to announce a second plan this week to increase wages for workers with raising the national minimum wage.
In his second plan announced on Friday, February 26, Sen. Hawley wants companies with revenues of $1 billion or more to be required to pay their employees at least $15 per hour.
He believes this plan would increase the wages for millions of workers without affecting small business owners.
“For decades, the wages of everyday, working Americans have remained stagnant while monopoly corporations have consolidated industry after industry, securing record profits for CEOs and investment bankers,” stated Hawley. “Mega-corporations can afford to pay their workers $15 an hour, and it’s long past time they do so, but this should not come at the expense of small businesses already struggling to make it.”
The plan would require the minimum wage for billion-dollar corporations to be indexed to the federal median wage after 2025.
On Wednesday, Hawley introduced the Blue Collar Bonus plan, would give workers a bonus four times a year through an automatic, advanceable tax credit based on hours worked and median pay formula.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.