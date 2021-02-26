A Range In Weather Conditions This Morning!

Clouds covering most of the Heartland this morning except our northern counties. This will allow areas near Mt. Vernon and Perryville to drop into the low 30s to the low 40s near Kennett and Union City. There is a small chance during the morning of a few sprinkles/isolated light shower in our southern areas. With mostly cloudy sky conditions today, there will likely be scattered light rain on and off through the evening hours tonight. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.