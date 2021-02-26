Petition filed to gather signatures in support of putting Cape Girardeau managed deer hunt to vote

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A deer referendum petition committee filed with the city clerk on Friday, February 26.
The committee hopes to start raising signatures to put to a vote.
On Wednesday, the City of Cape Girardeau released more information on the managed deer hunt for fall 2021.
The deer ordinance passed its second reading during a city council meeting on Monday, February 15.
The city said the 2021 program is different from the program that was rejected by voters in 2012.
