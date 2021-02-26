Man in custody after Brookport, Ill. standoff

BROOKPORT, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is is custody after a standoff in a Brookport Ill. home Friday evening, February 26.
According to Illinois State Police, at around 2:54 a.m., the Massac County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Greek Road for a reported domestic disturbance and possible shots fired.
When deputies arrived they found a woman and three children. They managed to get the woman and children to safety.
Police then discovered that the man inside the house, Jereme C. Parker, had a young child under 1 years-old and a rifle.
Parker gave the child to the police then barricaded himself inside of the home, police negotiated with Parker for the next few hours.
After dark fell, he attempted to escaped, deputies chased Parker on foot and caught him shorty after.
He was taken into custody.
No one was injured.
The Illinois State Police, Metropolis Police, Brookport Police, Illinois Department of Conservation Police, Massac Memorial Ambulance and the Brookport Fire Department assisted the Massac County Sheriff’s Department with the incident.
