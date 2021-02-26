Mo. Dept. of Health and Senior Services gives update on COVID-19 variant virus monitoring

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services provided an update on Friday, February 26 on COVID-19 variant virus monitoring in the state.
As of Friday, one person was identified as having the 20H/501Y.V2 or B.1.351 variant, first discovered in the United Kingdom, and none with the 20I/501Y.V1, VOC 202012/01 or B.1.1.7 variant first discovered in South Africa, nor the 20J/501Y.V3 or P.1 variant that was first discovered in Brazil.
At least 45 states have reported at least one case of the variant first found in the UK to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Working with the University of Missouri and Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recently widened its ability to do coronavirus viral sequencing to also look at sewage samples from around the state to look for existing and emerging variants.
“It is important to note that this is a point-in-time analysis that likely doesn’t reflect the true prevalence as it stands today in the areas of the state where samples were collected,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the DHSS. “This is the first set of samples analyzed, so we are limited in the conclusions we can draw from this information. The data is complex and is subject to epidemiological and laboratory analysis and interpretation from which to draw conclusions.”
Though recent sewage analysis detected low levels of the UK and South California variants, DHSS said there is no clear association with increasing human cases of variant virus in Missouri.
California variants, B.1.427 and B.1.429, are being studied in the United States. They are not required to be reported to the CDC.
