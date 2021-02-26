Mo. Attorney General Schmitt: Not enough evidence for murder charges in Tory Sanders case

“The death of Tory Sanders is tragic and heartbreaking, particularly for his family and his loved ones, and my heart goes out to them. When asked to review this case, I said that my Office would review existing and any new evidence to ensure all evidence is considered,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Two of my Office’s most experienced public safety attorneys meticulously combed through investigative reports, autopsies, hours and hours of video, deposition transcripts, and other evidence to make an informed decision about charges in this case. Consistent with what the previous administration, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice found in their reviews of this case, my Office determined that there isn’t enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt first or second degree murder in this case.”