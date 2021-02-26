Mo. Attorney General Schmitt: Not enough evidence for murder charges in Tory Sanders case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the findings in a review of the Tory Sanders case.
On Friday, February 26, the Attorney General’s Office announced it found through the review that there is not enough evidence to prove first or second degree murder charges in the case.
This was consistent with the findings of then-Attorney General Josh Hawley and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, who also consulted with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.
Attorney General Schmitt said charges other than first or second degree murder are not possible due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.
“The death of Tory Sanders is tragic and heartbreaking, particularly for his family and his loved ones, and my heart goes out to them. When asked to review this case, I said that my Office would review existing and any new evidence to ensure all evidence is considered,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Two of my Office’s most experienced public safety attorneys meticulously combed through investigative reports, autopsies, hours and hours of video, deposition transcripts, and other evidence to make an informed decision about charges in this case. Consistent with what the previous administration, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice found in their reviews of this case, my Office determined that there isn’t enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt first or second degree murder in this case.”
Attorneys looked over civil deposition transcripts, a nearly 600 page investigative report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the initial autopsy report, the subsequent autopsy report, analysis from Dr. Mary Case, a separate analysis from Dr. Jane Turner, 50 total interviews from those involved and more.
The Attorney General’s Office was asked in June of last year by several third party groups to re-open and re-analyze the case of Tory Sanders, who died in the custody of the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi County Jail.
The previous administration had previously reviewed the case and recommended no charges be filed, but filed a quo warranto action and removed Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson from office.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and also came to the same conclusion, but charged and indicted Hutcheson on federal wire-tapping charges. Additionally, there is an ongoing civil suit against Hutcheson and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office.
The Attorney General’s Office agreed to review existing evidence and any new evidence available and make a determination.
The office talked to the Sanders family in June and collected video and transcripts of 19 depositions.
It was also given and reviewed the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 600-page investigative file.
Dr. Deidiker conducted the initial autopsy and toxicology report for Mississippi County, and Dr. Deering was retained by the Sanders family to do another autopsy and toxicology report.
Both agreed that Sanders’ cause of death was Excited Delirium Syndrome, and that Sanders had cocaine and methamphetamine in his system, which contributed to the EDS.
Dr. Mary Case was retained by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to conduct a review of Dr. Deidiker and Dr. Deering’s autopsies, and in her review she agreed with their findings.
Dr. Jane Turner was also retained by the Sanders family to review the autopsy findings of Drs. Deidiker and Deering.
Dr. Turner disagreed with Drs. Deidiker and Deering’s analysis, and instead stated that the cause of death was from asphyxiation due to compression of the neck during forcible restraint by law enforcement, but agreed with them that Sanders displayed symptoms of EDS.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, the memo noted, “Dr. Deidiker disagrees with Dr. Turner’s conclusions and disagrees that there is evidence in the photographs to show evidence of pressure on the neck that would cause death,” and also stated on a different page, “neither pathologist [Diediker or Deering] found any injuries or hemorrhages to the neck structures.”
After a thorough review, the Attorney General’s Office came to the conclusion that the burden of proof for first and second degree murder could not be met.
The memo concluded with, “For these reasons, while it is a tragedy that Mr. Sanders died while in the custody of the Mississippi County Sheriff, these prosecutors recommend against pursuing any murder charges for the death of Tory Sanders.”
