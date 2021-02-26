Kentucky colleges, universities receive over $260 million in COVID-19 funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - Kentucky colleges and universities have been given a total of $269,307,632 during the coronavirus pandemic from the U.S. Department of Education.
“Kentucky’s colleges and universities have taken bold and innovative steps to protect their campus communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m proud to announce these additional federal resources that will support students as they pursue their education and reach for their goals,” said Senator McConnell. “With the increasing distribution of safe and effective vaccines across Kentucky, we are closer than ever to ending this crisis. As we do, our institutions of higher education are well-positioned to help our Commonwealth come roaring back.”
In western Kentucky:
- Hopkinsville Community College received $3,556,627.
- Murray State University received $10,236,265.
- Owensboro Community and Technical College received $4,372,164.
- West Kentucky Community and Technical College received $6,080,214.
- Western Kentucky University received $18,748,413.
