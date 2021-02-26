Heavy rain likely tomorrow night.

Saturday Will be mostly cloudy and mild. Rain will likely hold off until the evening hours. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across the area tomorrow night into Sunday. Much of the Heartland will receive between one and two inches of rain with isolated amounts up to three inches. We could see localized areas of flooding early Sunday due to the heavy rain. For that reason a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for our eastern counties and may be extended to much of the Heartland tomorrow.