Heartland Hoops Week 8

Heartland Hoops Week 8
Heartland Hoops Week 8. (Source: Pexels)
By Amber Ruch | February 25, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 6:07 PM

(KFVS) - Get ready for Heartland Hoops Week 8 on Friday, February 26.

You can click here to check scores.

See featured games below.

  • Class 1 Dist. 2 boys and girls championship games at Zalma
    • Delta vs. Oak Ridge (girls)
    • Winners of Thursday night semifinals (boys)
  • Class 3 Dist. 1 boys championship game at Twin Rivers
    • Thayer vs. Portageville (boys)
  • Gateway Legacy at Jackson (girls)
  • Gateway Legacy at Jackson (boys)
  • Massac Co. at Murphysboro (boys)
  • Farmington at Notre Dame (boys)

If you’re at a game, you can send us photos or videos below.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.