Gov. Pritzker signs HB 4276, extending first responder, frontline essential worker COVID-19 protections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - On February 26, Governor Pritzker signed HB 4276 into law.
The law amends the Public Employee Disability Act, and the Chicago Police and Chicago Firefighter Articles of the Illinois Pension Code.
It extends worker compensation benefits until June 30, 2021, for first responders and frontline essential workers who got COVID-19 through their job.
“This legislation ensures that our first responders and frontline essential workers, as well as their families, continue to receive the protection and benefits that they deserve,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Illinois has made substantial progress in our fight against COVID-19 and it is because of the hard work, and sometimes difficult sacrifices, from our first responders and frontline essential workers. I am proud to sign this legislation as my administration continues to do all it can to protect them, their families and all our communities.”
HB 4276 also allows extended time-off up to 60 days if COVID-19 effected the recovery of an employee.
