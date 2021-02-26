Gov. Pritzker announces new federal vaccination site in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker held a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 26.
On Friday, the Biden Administration, Governor JB Pritzker, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced a new federal vaccination site would open on March 10.
The United Center site in Chicago will open with the capacity to administer 6,000 doses per day, all of which will be provided by the federal government and not taken out of the state or city’s allotment.
The site will be by appointment only; seniors will have first access to appointments before the site opens, and if appointments remain available after seniors have had their registration period, any remaining available slots will be open to any Illinoisans eligible under the state’s guidelines.
After March 10, registration will continue to be open for all Illinoisans eligible in the state’s Phase 1B+.
Information about where and how to make appointments will be available at a later date.
In addition to the United Center, Illinois has 15 state-supported mass vaccination sites already open across the state. They’re open to any eligible resident via appointment.
You can click here for more information on all the sites.
“The United Center is one of the best locations for vaccinating large numbers of people in America: it’s easy to get to, is in the midst of a medically underserved community, can handle large crowds and is well known to everyone in Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to FEMA, the United Center is just our most recent among a growing number of state-supported mass vaccination location for residents. To date, the Illinois National Guard has launched 15 state-supported sites, including locations in Springfield, Rockford, Carbondale and Metro East – and that’s on top of mass vax sites operated by our 97 local health departments. I am deeply grateful to the Biden-Harris administration for working closely with us to bring on this high-capacity site, and I’m particularly proud that we’ve worked together to prioritize seniors in this process, moving us that much closer to putting this pandemic to an end.”
U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) applauded an announcement
“Getting vaccine shots into the arms of Americans will help break the back of this pandemic. This site in the City of Chicago, which Senator Duckworth and I have been working for, will help our most vulnerable communities get the protection they desperately need. I applaud Governor Pritzker, Cook County President Preckwinkle, and Mayor Lightfoot for working with us and the Biden Administration to make this site a reality. Help is on the way, Illinois,” Sen. Durbin said.
“This new mass community vaccination center is an important step in our efforts to overcome this pandemic, and it will help get shots in the arms of Illinoisans at a much higher rate, especially in the communities hit hardest by COVID-19,” Sen. Duckworth said. “Senator Durbin and I worked closely with the Biden Administration to help bring this center to Chicago, and I am also thankful for the support of Governor Pritzker, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Mayor Lightfoot in bringing this facility to Chicago.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,441 new COVID-19 cases and 55 additional deaths on Friday.
Of the newly reported deaths, one was a woman in her 80s from Massac County.
Currently, 1,393 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 336 are in the ICU and 174 are on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 2.7 percent.
A total of 1,183,667 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 20,460 deaths.
As of Friday, 17,988,085 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
A total of 2,543,620 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, including 307,382 for long-term care facilities.
The daily average of doses give is 68,988.
On Thursday, a total of 102,670 doses were administered.
As of Thursday, the state has received 3,171,245 vaccine doses.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.