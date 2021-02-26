Gov. Beshear: 1,180 new COVID-19 cases, 30 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On February 26, Governor Beshear reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky.
As of 4 p.m., 818 Kentuckians were hospitalized, with 218 in ICUs and 105 on ventilators.
The state’s positivity rate has decreased to 5.52%.
“I hope all of our Kentucky families have a great, safe weekend,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re still not out of the woods with this horrible virus, but every week, we’re taking another step forward in our fight against it.”
Four thousand six hundred Kentuckians have died due to the virus.
