Gov. Andy Beshear, Louisville NAACP leaders discuss vaccine hesitancy

“African-Americans are infected with COVID-19 at nearly three times the rate of white Americans and are twice as likely to die from the virus,” said Cunningham. “The Louisville Branch NAACP encourages the entire community, especially our constituents, to get the vaccine. We are appreciative to the Governor for coming to our community to emphasize the importance of getting the vaccine, and we look forward to continuing to work with him to rid our community, city, state and nation of this god-awful virus.”