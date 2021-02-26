Gov. Andy Beshear, Louisville NAACP leaders discuss vaccine hesitancy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear and Louisville NAACP leaders came together on Feb. 26 to discuss vaccine hesitancy.
“After meeting and listening to community leaders, we have learned that Kentuckians want to see and hear from people trusted in their respective communities about why it’s important to take the COVID vaccine,” Gov. Beshear said. “Today, we thank the NAACP for hosting this event that encourages Black Kentuckians to roll up their sleeves to take their shot of hope.”
Black Kentuckians account for 4.6% of those vaccinated, though according to the 2016 U.S. Census Bureau Population Estimates, they account for 8.3% of the state population.
“African-Americans are infected with COVID-19 at nearly three times the rate of white Americans and are twice as likely to die from the virus,” said Cunningham. “The Louisville Branch NAACP encourages the entire community, especially our constituents, to get the vaccine. We are appreciative to the Governor for coming to our community to emphasize the importance of getting the vaccine, and we look forward to continuing to work with him to rid our community, city, state and nation of this god-awful virus.”
To combat this disparity, Beshear’s administration has announced a partnership with public transit agencies across the commonwealth to offer free or reduced-cost transportation to and from vaccine appointments.
