Former Southeast Mo. State employee files discrimination lawsuit

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A former employee of Southeast Missouri State University filed a lawsuit on Friday, February 26 against the university accusing it of discrimination.
Lawyers for Mary Ann Farmer, a white woman, say their client was discriminated against because of her age, her race and her disability.
Farmer’s lawyers say her hours were cut because she had complained about being replaced by a younger black woman.
We reached out the university on Friday. They said, “the university does not comment on on-going legal matters.”
