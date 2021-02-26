First Alert: Rain chances increase today into the weekend

(KFVS) - This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.
Scattered on-and-off light rain is likely through the day.
After a cool but quiet Friday night, the next system will arrive Saturday evening.
Tomorrow will start off dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
Then on Saturday evening into Sunday, heavy rain and few thunderstorms are possible.
Some areas could see 1-to-3 inches of rainfall.
In addition to snow that has already melted and more rain on the way, this can result in flash flooding, which will be monitored.
Temperatures will stay mild next week ranging in the 50s and possibly low 60s.
There are a few rounds of more rain on the way as we enter March.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.