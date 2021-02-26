First Alert Friday Forecast

A dreary Friday underway with lots of clouds and patchy light rain moving through from west to east. Most of the rain will be during the first half of the day, with rain gradually moving off during the afternoon and some partial clearing allowing highs to rebound into the 45 to 50 range. After a cool but quiet night, the next weather system of note will arrive from the west Saturday evening.
It continues to look as though we’ll have quite a bit of rain from Saturday night through Sunday night. The heaviest rain, with embedded thundershowers, will be Saturday night into Sunday morning. Not outlooked for severe, but we’re still seeing 1 to 3 inches of rain so some minor flooding and runoff issues certainly possible given saturated ground. As we get into next week and March, temperatures look to remain at or a bit above average. A couple of rain chances are showing up: one on Tuesday and another about Thursday night into Friday.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.