First Alert Friday Forecast

It continues to look as though we’ll have quite a bit of rain from Saturday night through Sunday night. The heaviest rain, with embedded thundershowers, will be Saturday night into Sunday morning. Not outlooked for severe, but we’re still seeing 1 to 3 inches of rain so some minor flooding and runoff issues certainly possible given saturated ground. As we get into next week and March, temperatures look to remain at or a bit above average. A couple of rain chances are showing up: one on Tuesday and another about Thursday night into Friday.