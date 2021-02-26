First Alert Friday Afternoon Update

It continues to look as though we’ll have quite a bit of rain from Saturday evening through Sunday. The heaviest rain, with embedded thunderstorms possible, will be Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Not outlooked for severe, but we’re still seeing 1 to 3 inches of rain so some minor flooding and runoff issues certainly possible given saturated ground. Flood Watches have been issued for parts of KY, IL and MO. As we get into next week and March, temperatures look to remain at or a bit above average. A couple of rain chances are showing up: one on Tuesday and another about Thursday night into Friday.