First Alert Friday Afternoon Update

It has been a chilly, dreary Friday with patchy light rain moving across the area. Radars this afternoon show that the rain is gradually tapering off from SW to NE, but it may not quit completely this evening as some light rain or sprinkles could move back in at some point, before tapering off after midnight. Saturday looks to be a bit warmer, with highs in the 50s to around 60….but there may not be much sunshine as clouds continue to stream in from the southwest…and more rain could return by about sunset.
It continues to look as though we’ll have quite a bit of rain from Saturday evening through Sunday. The heaviest rain, with embedded thunderstorms possible, will be Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Not outlooked for severe, but we’re still seeing 1 to 3 inches of rain so some minor flooding and runoff issues certainly possible given saturated ground. Flood Watches have been issued for parts of KY, IL and MO. As we get into next week and March, temperatures look to remain at or a bit above average. A couple of rain chances are showing up: one on Tuesday and another about Thursday night into Friday.
