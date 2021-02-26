Fire Marshal to investigate early morning house fire

TAMMS, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple crews battled a house fire in Tamms, Illinois early Friday morning, February 26.
Crews were called to a house fire just before before 2 a.m. at the corner of Third Street and Carpenter Avenue.
When they arrived, they found no one at the scene or in the home.
According to the Tamms Assistant Fire Chief it is not clear if the home was occupied.
He also said crews has to use a water truck to bring water to the scene due to the Village of Tamms losing water pressure on Thursday.
The home is considered a total loss.
The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.
Ullin and East Cape Girardeau Fire Departments assisted the Tamms Fire Department in battling the blaze.
