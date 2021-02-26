Carbondale police looking for man considered armed, dangerous

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man they consider armed and dangerous.
Jalen R. Cobb, 27, of Carbondale, is wanted in connection to a shooting on Thursday evening, February 25.
Anyone with information on Cobb’s whereabouts, or either incident, is asked to call police at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
According to police, they responded to the 200 block of East Sycamore Street around 7:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
The suspect was identified as Cobb.
While they were at the scene, police say a witness identified his vehicle, which was driving in the area.
Police pulled it over, but said Cobb was not inside. They said they did find two handguns and an illegal amount of marijuana. One of the handguns was reported as stolen to another police agency.
During the investigation, police arrested a 21-year-old Danville, Ill. man and a 22-year-old Carbondale man, for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen firearm and manufacture/delivery of cannabis.
After consulting with the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Danville man was taken to the Jackson County Jail and the second man was released with a notice to appear in court.
