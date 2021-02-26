BMU Imposters in Sikeston

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Residents in one Heartland city are getting fake phone calls in an attempt to be scammed out of money. The Imposters are using the Board of Municipal Utilities phone number as a disguise to get you to answer the phone.
“Be weary. Know that there are people out there that are not nice and are trying to scam you for your money.”
Operations manager Jeff Winders tells me BMU imposters are calling Sikeston residents.
“About 2 days ago we started getting calls from our customers saying that a lady had called them saying she was with BMU.
He says the scammer then went on trying to collect a payment from the customer.
“They had obviously masked that caller ID as our phone number and our name but it was not us.”
At the Board of Municipal Utilities in Sikeston, it’s important to know staff members will never call you and ask for your personal information over the phone.
“We will usually either face to face contact you. Or it will be in a bill. We will mail out a bill to you. We will mail out information to you in the mail.”
If you do receive a call from a scammer, Winders says.
“One, don’t give out your information. Like I said call us. You can call the public safety department. They take care of that also.”
Winders tells KFVS12 several calls have come in about the BMU scam and it’s currently being investigated by the Department of Public Safety.
