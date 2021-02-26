Baptist Health administers more than 100K COVID-19 vaccines

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Baptist Health administered more than 100,000 COVID-19 doses to patients in Kentucky and southern Indiana.
Baptist Health Paducah is responsible for 7,450 of those shots.
“A tremendous amount of teamwork has gone into our efforts to give vaccines to healthcare workers, first responders, childcare workers and those age 70 and older, protecting the most vulnerable and those who care for them,” said Baptist Health system CEO Gerard Colman. “Our hospitals were among the first to administer the vaccine, and we’re committed to continue to do so. We plan to vaccinate thousands more as we move through the rollout phases outlined by Kentucky and Indiana.”
Baptist Health hospitals hit the 100,000 mark in just 71 days. It started administering shots on Dec. 14, 2020, and reached the milestone on Feb. 23.
Of the 100,826 doses given, 64,730 were first doses and 36,096 were second doses.
Baptist Health Paducah began administering the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 23, starting with employees, local healthcare workers and school personnel in Paducah and McCracken County.
The hospital is currently vaccinating phases 1a and 1b, including Kentucky residents 70 and older, as well as first responders, educators and childcare workers.
