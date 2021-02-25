91-year-old police officer oldest in Ark.

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVH/CBS) - A 91-year-old police officer is the oldest police officer in Arkansas.
You can often find him around town, dropping by local stores and neighborhoods just to say, “hi.”
L.C. “Buckshot” Smith is an officer for the Camden Police Department.
He’s patrolling the streets at the ripe old age of 91, making him the oldest police officer in Arkansas.
“I feel like, I live longer at my age to keep on working,” he said.
Buckshot worked for the Ouchita County Sheriff’s Office for more than 46 years before coming out of retirement after just four months to work for Camden Police.
He’s been there for almost 10 years.
“The thing with Buckshot is he’s been around so long when someone says I know everybody, Buckshot knows everybody.”
Mike Sherman is a good friend, and like most people in this small Arkansas town, has known Buckshot his entire life.
“Buckshot leads by example and that’s what we need more,” Sherman said.
“I love people,” Buckshot said. “I love to help people.”
Buckshot works a typical eight hour shift four days a week doing everything from patrolling school zones in the morning to escorting funerals.
“Sometimes he comes and tries to assist us on calls.”
Lieutenant Jamario Bush has worked at the department for eight years.
He said Buckshot is someone he looks up to.
“Even the new guys we have right now, he’s trying to talk to them and give them a life lesson on how to get into police work and how to stay in police work,” Lt. Bush said.
“I tell all the young recruits; This gun and this badge don’t make a police officer. You got to want to do it,” Buckshot explained.
Buckshot turns 92 in May.
“I eat a lot of vegetables,” he said. “I don’t eat too much fast food.”
He’s showing no signs of slowing down.
“Everybody ask me when I’m going to retire and I tell them ‘When the good lord says so!’”
