What you need to know Feb. 25

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, February 25.
Today will be dry and very pleasant, but a bit cooler.
Wake-up temps are in the 30s, but northerly winds will make it feel like the upper 20s.
Gusts up to 20 mph are possible this morning.
This afternoon will sunny with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Clouds will push into the Heartland late this afternoon into the evening.
A system from the south will move into the area, as well, and bring a few light showers to our southern counties heading into early Friday morning.
Friday will be split with temperatures and conditions.
To our north it will be warmer and sunny, while in the south it will be cloudy and rainy.
Light rain chances increase for the entire Heartland by Friday evening.
Saturday is looking sunny and warm with highs in the upper 50s.
Another system will move into the Heartland Saturday evening with rain likely into Sunday.
Southern counties could see 2-3 inches or more.
- Authorities say three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted from a home in northeast Arkansas. The child was found hours later, unharmed, and a suspect has been arrested.
- The hand-picked successor to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s seat abruptly resigned Wednesday, under pressure from his sponsors who accused him of unspecified “questionable conduct.”
- A Carlisle County man has been arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography.
- Southeast Missouri State University has plans to bring more students to the classroom this fall.
- Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine offers strong protection against severe COVID-19, according to an analysis released Wednesday by U.S. regulators that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic.
- The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is reevaluating the metrics its using to lift the county-wide mask mandate.
- President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday intended to boost manufacturing jobs by strengthening U.S. supply chains for advanced batteries, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and semiconductors.
- The Federal Reserve’s back-end payment system that banks, government entities and investors rely on to transfer cash temporarily went dark.
- The timing could not have possibly been worse for a tattoo that a Kentucky woman got at the beginning of the pandemic.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pregnancy can elevate the risk for severe COVID-19 and death. If you’re pregnant, there’s a lot to consider when making the decision about whether or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
- A Missouri dad is furious after he says a daycare left his 3-year-old daughter outside in freezing temperatures.
- A veterinary hospital in Oklahoma is calling a six-legged puppy a “miracle.”
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.