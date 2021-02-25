Southern Ill. art fundraiser for kids changed to virtual event

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - For more than two decades, For Kids’ Sake has held an art auction to help kids in Bangladesh.
But this year, due to the pandemic, that show could not be in person.
So, For Kids’ Sake decided to keep the annual fundraiser alive, but made it all virtual.
If you visit Longbranch Café in Carbondale, you can see some of the art work that has been done by some local artists, professional artists and artists from around the world.
Assistant director of For Kids’ Sake, Ryan Edwards, is just excited to be able to have a show this year.
“A select pieces are up here at Longbranch Café and Bakery for bidding. And the entire show is available online,” said Edwards. “All the bidding takes places online and the short version is we have art work done by local kids, we have some professional and international pieces and every bid you place all the proceeds go to help kids in Bangladesh.”
Some of the pieces of art are being matched by local sponsors, meaning that donations can essentially double the impact.
The Carbondale Community Arts has offered some grant funding to allow all of For Kids’ Sake workshops to be online.
If you would like to bid on some artwork, the link can be found on For Kids’ Sake Website.
Bidding is going on now through March 29.
