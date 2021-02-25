Soil cleanup completed at Carbondale facility

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a cleanup at a facility in Carbondale was finished.
The cleanup was at the former Koppers Wood-Treating Facility at 1555 North Marion St.
The agency required the current owner, Beazer East, Inc. to dispose of dioxin/furan-contaminated soil on 16 acres of the site.
The City of Carbondale said work crews cleared trees and brush to expand existing soil covers and excavated more than 34,000 tons of contaminated soil.
The company also seeded native plants in accessible areas and will resume seeding in the spring.
They said erosion controls will be maintained at site boundaries and around the ditches and creeks until the seeding is finished and it starts to grow.
Previously, in 2010, Beazer East finished a six-year cleanup at the site under EPA’s supervision.
Some remaining contamination was found, which made another cleanup necessary.
Both cleanups were ordered by the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.
According to the city, from 1902 until 1991, Koppers treated railroad ties, utility poles and other wood products with chemical preservatives at its Carbondale facility which contaminated land and nearby waterways.
