Rain chances will increase as we head into the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday evening Heartland. We are seeing clouds increase across the area and these clouds will bring a chance for rain to the area tomorrow. For this evening clouds will help keep temperatures from falling too fast this evening. There could be a few sprinkles in our southern counties. Lows tomorrow morning will range from near 30 far north to near 40 far south.
Friday will be cloudy with a few scattered showers, especially early. Temperatures will be held down thanks to the cloud cover. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s in most areas.
More scattered light rain showers will move across the area Friday night into early Saturday. These will likely remain light. The main rain evening will move across the area Saturday night into early Sunday. Right now it appears the heaviest rain will occur across our southern counties where one to three inches look likely.
