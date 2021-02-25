1,884 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill. on Thurs.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,884 new cases of COVID-19, including 32 additional deaths, on Thursday, February 25.
Of the newly reported deaths, one was a woman in her 50s from Randolph County.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,181,226 cases, including 20,406 deaths.
As of Wednesday night, 1,463 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 168 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 17,895,829 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 18-24 is 2.7 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 2,693,345 vaccines doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois.
In addition, about 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,138,545.
A total of 2,440,950 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 295,909 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 66,274 doses.
On Wednesday, 130,021 doses were administered in Illinois, marking the highest reported amount of vaccines administered to date.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.