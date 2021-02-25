NAACP, Carbondale PD meet to talk about 10 shared principles

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department and the NAACP Carbondale branch, met on Thursday morning, February 25 to sign an affirmation on 10 shared principles that is going to benefit the community and the police department on how they police.
You can see the 10 shared principles below.
Carbondale police say they want to build trust between their officers and the community.
Interim Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno knows how important those community conversations and the 10 adapted principles are.
“This is an important next step for the police department and the city to build relationships and to continue our progress and Growth. And continuing to work and change our culture in working closer with our community and meeting the needs in what they would like to see from their police department,” said Reno.
They gathered to talk about 10 principles.
One of them that needs to be worked on is endorsing the values inherent in community police, getting officers to know members of the community before there’s a crime.
According to NAACP Carbondale Branch President Linda Flowers, these talks have been going on for some time.
“Began at the state level with the state NAACP conference and the state Illinois chief of police,” Flowers said.
Those talks at the state level began in March 2018.
Flowers said the city needs to reach the point where police are not viewed as the enemy.
“...once upon a time in our schools they were officer friendly,” Flowers said. “I think we’ve gotten off track as a nation, not just as a community.”
Flowers said outside of the east St. Louis area, few southern Illinois communities are embracing community policing.
“As citizens approach the NAACP for example, and have complaints about something that happened in Carbondale in terms of their personal interaction with the member of the force, then we can go back and look at that conversation around the principles,” said Flowers.
Chief Reno said he’ll use these principles as guidelines for his officers to follow.
“I would hope that everyone understands that this is a commitment on our part and that we adopted these principles along with the NAACP today as an opportunity to show our commitment that we really do believe in these 10 shared principles,” said Reno.
If you live in Carbondale, you’re encouraged to email the city to sign up for community conversations.
You can sit down and talk with police officers about about anything happening in the community.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.